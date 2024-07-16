 Delhi: Hindu Sena Conducts Special 'Hawan' For Former US President Donald Trump's Well-Being After Pennsylvania Rally Assassination Attempt
The Hindu Sena spokesperson expressed deep concern over the safety of the former president and emphasised the need for divine intervention to safeguard Trump from further harm.

New Delhi: In a gesture of solidarity and support, the Hindu Sena in New Delhi conducted a grand 'Hawan' aimed at ensuring the well-being and long life of former US President Donald Trump.

About The 'Hawan' Being Conducted For Former US President Donald Trump's Well-Being

This ritual, which took place at Maa Baglamukhi Shanti Peeth in Dilshad Garden, Delhi, came in the wake of the recent assassination attempt on Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The Hindu Sena performed a massive Mahamrityunjay Japa Havan Yagya, involving 1.25 lakh chants of the sacred Mahamrityunjay mantra, known for its protective and healing properties. The ritual aims to remove any obstacles and ensure longevity for Donald Trump, who narrowly escaped a fatal attack when gunshots interrupted his speech in Butler, Pennsylvania.

About The Pennsylvania Rally Assassination Attempt

At a Republican party rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, chaos ensued as Secret Service agents swiftly responded to the threat, leading to casualties among attendees and the assailant, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks. Despite the close call, Trump emerged resilient, wearing a bandage on his ear where a bullet grazed him.

This event was set against the backdrop of escalating tensions in US politics, as Trump prepares for a potential 2024 election rematch against President Biden.

Former US President Donald Trump Makes 1st Public Appearance After Assassination Attempt

On Monday night (local time) the Republican National Convention witnessed Trump's first public appearance since the assassination attempt, where he stood alongside Senator JD Vance, his newly announced running mate, amidst overwhelming support and solidarity from the Republican party and its supporters.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump posted on Truth Social.

After years of criticising Trump, Vance has embraced the populist ideology of the former president; this choice further elevates him.

