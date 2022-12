Representative Image |

A teenage student from the Delhi University jumped from the fourth floor of a building in Delhi to save himself from harassment as he was gay.

The victim had gone to meet a friend who he found on a dating app called Blued. When he reached his friend's flat, some boys allegedly started harassing him for being a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Fearing the situation, the boy took the extreme step of jumping off from the fourth floor of the apartment to escape.