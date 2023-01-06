Delhi: United Hindu Front protests outside SC ahead of same-sex marriage case hearing; Watch video

United Hindu Front protests outside Supreme Court against hearing of same-sex marriage case. | Social media

Ahead of the hearing in same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court, the United Hindu Front protested against same-sex marriages outside the gates of the apex court.

Homosexuality is against Indian culture and that the Supreme Court should not hear the pleas, the right-wing group demanded. The president of the organisation Jai Bhagwan Goel was also present for the protest.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

SC seeks centre's response on pleas

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider legally recognising same sex marriages in India and called for a response from the Union government. The government will be filing its response by February 15.

The pending petitions before High Courts have been transferred to the Apex court.

The matter was reportedly listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. The batch of petitions will now be heard on March 13, 2023.

Reportedly, the bench has also appointed Advocate Arundhati Katju on behalf of petitioners and Advocate Kanu Agarwal on behalf of Union gvernment as nodal counsels.