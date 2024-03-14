 Delhi Traffic Today: Police Issues Advisory Amid Kisan Mahapanchayat, Check Out The Routes To Avoid
The Delhi police has asked commuters to avoid roads leading to central Delhi.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 09:51 AM IST
PTI

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a part of the farmers group will hold a ‘Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat’ at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi today. A huge gathering is expected in the area where protestors are going to join in from across the nation. The Delhi police has now issued a traffic advisory keeping view the traffic to be expected. Check out the routes that you should avoid today if you are in Delhi.

The Delhi police has asked commuters to avoid roads leading to central Delhi. The Delhi police in its advisory has also notified the list of Junctions and roads to are suffer traffic from 06:00 am to 04:00 pm.

Routes To Be Affected By Traffic

The routes listed by the Delhi Police advisory are Jawaharlal Nehru Marg Barakhamba Road, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Jai Singh Road, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Sansad Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Minto Road, Ashoka Road, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Connaught Circus, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg, Chaman Lal Marg.

Traffic Routes To Be Diverted On These Roads

The traffic routes to be diverted on these roads Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market Paharganj Chowk, Jhandewalan circle Barakhamba Road Janpath Road KG Marg circle about of GPO (Gol Post Office) Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk.

The Delhi police has also advised Delhi commuters to ustilise the puclic transport as much as possible, keeping traffic congestions in these areas in view. They have also asked commuters to meticulously plan their road journey.

Traffic Helpline Numbers

Delhi Police has also issued traffic helpline numbers for the commuters "During this programme, intensive checking will be done by the Delhi Police and the Gautam Buddh Nagar police by installing barriers on all the borders between Noida and Delhi, due to which, in case of an increase in traffic pressure on the routes from Gautam Buddh Nagar to Delhi border, traffic can be diverted as per requirement," it said. "In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," police said in the advisory. 

