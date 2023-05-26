Delhi to get relief from heatwave for next 5 days; IMD predicts thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh & Bihar

Representational image | FPJ

Delhi residents breathed a sigh of relief as rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds pounded portions of the national capital on Friday, holding the temperature at 36.9 degrees Celsius after weeks of oppressive heat. Similar weather is anticipated in Delhi during the following two to three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and a heatwave is not expected until May 30.

The Regional Meteorological Centre predicts that Delhi will experience partly overcast skies, very light rain, and thunderstorms in one or two locations. It is anticipated that both the highest and minimum temperatures will be about 36 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

*Impact expected and action suggested due to rain, thunderstorm & lightning over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas:*



*Impact expected:*



 Traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain.



 Routine outdoor buisness/activity very likely to affect. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 25, 2023

Over northwest India, including the nation's capital and its surrounding districts, sporadic rains are expected over the next two to three days due to a western disturbance that is active over the western Himalayan region, according to the IMD.

On Monday and Tuesday, Delhi was roasted by a heat wave, with numerous weather stations recording highs exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.

Bihar lashed with heavy rains

Over the past 48 hours, rainstorms have pounded remote areas of Bihar, temporarily relieving residents of the oppressive heat. In the state, rain fell on Patna, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Jamui, and Vamiki Nagar.

With lightning and strong gusts of 30 to 40 kmph being present, the weather service issued a yellow signal for the state on Friday.

In South Bihar, rain is anticipated to last through Friday, while it will last through Sunday in North-East Bihar. The state's average maximum temperature is predicted to remain between 34 and 38 degrees till May 27.

Landslides triggered in Himachal

Several areas of Himachal Pradesh had moderate to severe rain, lightning, and thunderstorms, which led to landslides, disrupted traffic, and cut off the power supply, according to the news agency PTI.

Sirmaur had eleven roads closed to automotive traffic, Kullu had three, Chamba had two, Shimla had two, and Kangra had one. There were also disruptions to 171 transformers altogether.

A "yellow" signal has been issued by the local meteorological centre, warning of isolated thunderstorms and lightning from May 26 to May 28. It has also predicted several showers in lower areas on Friday and rain and isolated thunderstorms in the lower and mid hills from May 27 to May 29.

Punjab and Haryana cooled by rains

On Thursday, rain pelted portions of Punjab and Haryana, causing the temperature to drop. On Thursday afternoon, a dust storm also affected Chandigarh, the capital of the two states together.

Most locations in the two states saw maximum temperatures between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius, which was below the typical range. Rain fell throughout the day and throughout many areas of Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to see severe rainfall on Friday in isolated areas, according to the IMD. The IMD stated in an India Today report that Light/moderate isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds was very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh on 26-28 May 2023 and then on 30 and 31 May.