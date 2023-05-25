 Mumbai weather: City to witness cloudy mornings with drizzles for next 48 hours, AQI 'good' at 48
Mumbai weather: City to witness cloudy mornings with drizzles for next 48 hours, AQI 'good' at 48

Mumbai weather: City to witness cloudy mornings with drizzles for next 48 hours, AQI 'good' at 48

The city continues to witness cloudy skies for the next few days of the month.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
Mumbai weather: City to witness cloudy mornings with drizzles for next 48 hours, AQI 'good' at 48

IMD has predicted that Mumbai would witness a cloudy sky and can expect light rainfall/drizzles on Thursday and Friday. Similar to how the week started with pleasant weather and a slight relief from summer heat, the city shall continue to witness cloudy skies and light rainfall for the next few days of the month. Residents would wake up to a calming sky with bearable heat until May 25.

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded a temperature of 31.31°C and the humidity was at 79%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 48.

On Wednesday, the reading had to early 70s. However, within 24 hours, the air quality improved from the 'satisfactory' range to 'good'.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

BKC: 31 Good

Sion: 54 Satisfactory

Colaba: 64 Satisfactory

Deonar: 66 Satisfactory

Malad: 69 Satisfactory

