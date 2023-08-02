Delhi: Swati Maliwal Shares Video Of Man Issuing Threat To Muslims Outside Nangloi Police Station, 'Blood Will Flow On Streets' Slogan Raised By Crowd

In a shocking video from Delhi, a right-wing organisation protestor was seen issuing open threat to Muslims outside Nangloi Police Station. The man seen in the video also asks for "Uttarakhand like boycott" of Muslims in Delhi. The crowd is also heard raising slogans of "khun bahega sadko pe" (blood will flow on the streets). "All those living on rent in our area who are Islamic and fundamentalist, we will throw them out. In 1947 Pakistan came into existence and it was said that others would go and stay there. To live in this country, the appeal was to live in peace. Whoever has disturbed peace, will you throw them out like Uttarakhand or not?"

The video first came to light on Tuesday (August 1) and DCW Chief Swati Maliwal shared the clip asking, "Standing just outside the Nangloi police station, a speech is being given to 'shed blood on the streets'. Is Delhi Police sleeping? So far Manipur and Haryana has been victim of violence, now will Delhi be allowed to become a victim too? On one hand, the police is saying that if someone does something wrong, they will take action? Why was this man not arrested?"

"Just in front of the Police Station Gate and no action appears to have taken until this huge built up..," wrote a user.

In front of the Nangloi police station in Delhi, the mob shouts the slogan "Hindu Hit ka Hanan huwa to, khoon bahega sadko par" and vows to drive out and boycott Muslims economically as it happened in Uttarakhand's Purola.

Uttarakhand incident

As per media reports, posters with a threatening message telling Muslim traders to leave the town before the Mahapanchayat on June 15 in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi was put up at shops.

However, the 'Mahapanchayat' called by Hindutva groups on June 15 in Purola, Uttarakhand was called off after the state government's intervention, said Uttarakhand government to the state High Court on Wednesday. The Uttarakhand High Court also directed the Uttarakhand government to ensure that law and order is maintained in the state. The court's instruction comes days after reports that showed how shops and houses owned by Muslims were marked out and posters stuck asking Muslims to "leave the town."

