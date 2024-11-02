 Delhi: Swati Maliwal Reaches CM Atishi's Residence With Bottle Of 'Black' Contaminated Water & Empties It Outside Chief Minister's House; Watch Video
Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal reached with a bottle of contaminated water at CM Atishi's house as a mark of protest on Saturday (November 2) | X@ANI

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Saturday (November 2) arrived at Delhi CM Atishi's residence with a bottle filled with polluted water and poured the dirty water outside the CM's residence. She also left the bottle with polluted water just outside the gate of Chief Minister Atishi's residence. Warning CM Atishi over several houses in Sagarpur and Dwarka receiving contaminated water, Swati Maliwal said that next time she would show up with a "tanker of contaminated water" if the situation does not improve.

Swati Maliwal hit out at the Delhi government and alleged that polluted water was being supplied to the people of Delhi.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Swati Maliwal said, "The people of Sagarpur, Dwarka had called me and the situation there is very bad. I went to a house and black water was being supplied there. I filled that black water in a bottle and I brought that water here, at the Chief Minister's residence."

"Since 2015 we have been hearing that next year everything will be fine. That black water which I have brought with me, will Delhi have to drink this water? I warned the Chief Minister that what I have done today is only a glimpse. If within fifteen days she does not fix the water supply of entire Delhi, I will bring a whole tanker full of such water," she warned.

article-image

"I am leaving this water for her. She can bathe with this water, drink this water or purify her sins. Chhath Puja is coming. Today was Govardhan Puja, yesterday was Diwali and this is the condition of Delhi. Who can drink this water? Who can stay alive after drinking this water? The Chief Minister is also the Water Minister. Is her job only to hold ten press conferences every day?" Swati Maliwal asked as he hit out at the Delhi CM.

