Delhi Shocker: Angry Woman Cuts Husband's Private Parts After Heated Argument In New Chandrawal; Accused Absconding

Representative Image |

Delhi: A man alleged that his wife attacked him with a sharp weapon, injuring his private parts following an argument in north Delhi’s New Chandrawal area, police reported on Saturday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, after which the woman locked her husband in the room and fled the scene.

The injured man, identified as 40-year-old Shambhu, was initially taken to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital before being transferred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is now in stable condition, according to a PTI report.

Shambhu, a native of Bihar, had moved to Delhi with his wife, Jagtara, just a few months prior. The couple rented a residence in New Chandrawal, while their children remained in their village. Both worked as labourers and Shambhu also held a position as a helper in a paying guest accommodation in Shakti Nagar. According to the report, their neighbours noted that disputes and physical confrontations between the couple were frequent.

What Exactly Happened?

On the night of October 31, Roop Nagar police received a report regarding the assault. Shambhu explained that he and his wife had an argument that evening while he was under the influence of alcohol. Following the dispute, Jagtara initially left the house, prompting Shambhu to fall asleep.

Later, she reportedly returned, armed with a sharp object and attacked him in his sleep. After inflicting the injury, she locked the door from the outside to prevent his escape and fled the area.

Shambhu’s cries for help drew the attention of nearby residents, who forced the door open to find him severely injured. Police were informed, and the victim was immediately transported to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital for initial treatment before being transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for further care.

Police have since launched an investigation and are actively searching for Jagtara, who remains on the run. DCP Raja Banthia confirmed that efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspect.