 Delhi-San Francisco Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Russia Due To Engine Glitch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi-San Francisco Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Russia Due To Engine Glitch

Delhi-San Francisco Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Russia Due To Engine Glitch

The flight carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members landed safely in Magadan, Russia.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Yet another incident involving an Air India took place on Tuesday as a San Francisco-bound flight was diverted to Russia after it developed a glitch in the engine. The flight landed safely in Magadan. The flight was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members.

The Boeing 777-200 (reg. VT-ALH) suffered engine problems.

Technicians from Rossiya Airlines are currently investigating the problem and whether it can be quickly resolved.

"The Air India flight AI173 of date, operating Delhi to San Fransisco has developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight landed safely in Magadan airport in Russia.

"The passengers are being provided all support on ground and will be provided alternate option to reach their destination at the earliest. The aircraft is undergoing the mandatory checks on ground. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” Air India confirmed in a statement.

More details to follow...

Read Also
Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej CALLS OUT Air India for downgrading him from business to economy...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Bride's Family Members Upset With Her Marriage Abduct Her On Bike, Video Surfaces

Bihar: Bride's Family Members Upset With Her Marriage Abduct Her On Bike, Video Surfaces

Sachin Pilot's New Party Confirmed? Check The Expected Name Of His Party

Sachin Pilot's New Party Confirmed? Check The Expected Name Of His Party

Delhi-San Francisco Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Russia Due To Engine Glitch

Delhi-San Francisco Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Russia Due To Engine Glitch

NCB Busts Nationwide Darknet Drug Network, Seizes Largest LSD Haul in Two Decades

NCB Busts Nationwide Darknet Drug Network, Seizes Largest LSD Haul in Two Decades

Secunderabad-Agartala Express: Passengers Panic After Smoke Detected, Train Departs After 45 Mins

Secunderabad-Agartala Express: Passengers Panic After Smoke Detected, Train Departs After 45 Mins