Delhi-San Francisco Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Russia Due To Engine Glitch

Photo: Representative Image

Yet another incident involving an Air India took place on Tuesday as a San Francisco-bound flight was diverted to Russia after it developed a glitch in the engine. The flight landed safely in Magadan. The flight was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members.

The Boeing 777-200 (reg. VT-ALH) suffered engine problems.

Technicians from Rossiya Airlines are currently investigating the problem and whether it can be quickly resolved.

"The Air India flight AI173 of date, operating Delhi to San Fransisco has developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight landed safely in Magadan airport in Russia.

"The passengers are being provided all support on ground and will be provided alternate option to reach their destination at the earliest. The aircraft is undergoing the mandatory checks on ground. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” Air India confirmed in a statement.

More details to follow...