Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej CALLS OUT Air India for downgrading him from business to economy class without any warning

Indian music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej recently shared his frustrating experience aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru.

In a now-deleted tweet, the three-times Grammy Award winner expressed his disappointment after being unexpectedly moved from business class to economy class without any prior notice.

According to Ricky, the trouble began when he and another business class passenger were asked to wait at the counter for a staggering 20 minutes at the departure gate.

Moved to Economy class WITHOUTany warning

The airline's staff seemed confused about their tickets, leaving them standing and perplexed. Ricky had originally booked a business class ticket and even received a business boarding pass, but the sudden change left him puzzled.

In his tweet, Ricky vented his frustration stating that he booked a business-class flight and got his boarding pass from Air India.

However, He, along with another business passenger had to stand and wait at the counter for 20 minutes as the staff was clueless about their tickets. Without any warning, he was shifted to economy class.

No refund from Air India

The situation took an even more disheartening turn when Ricky sought a refund for the downgrade. The airline staff's response was far from satisfactory, as they not only acted rudely but also mentioned that the process could take a week or possibly longer, with no guarantee of compensation.

Ricky's frustration escalated as he recounted the incident: "I asked them to at least mention the refund amount I would get. But they rudely threatened to discard my bags and cancel my tickets without any refund.”

To make matters worse, upon arriving in Bengaluru, Ricky found himself facing radio silence from the airline staff when he attempted to contact them regarding the refund. It seemed that his concerns and inquiries fell on deaf ears.

Ricky expressed his disappointment and stated that no one has been answering his calls or responding to any query. Adding that he gave a lot of chances to the airline since he wants them to succeed, he lashed out at them for never improving and having constant issues every time.