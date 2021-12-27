Delhi reports 331 Covid positive cases, one death in single day; highest in last 6 months

Delhi on Monday reported 331 new cases of Covid-19, one death, and 144 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the last seven months, the officials informed.

According to the Health Ministry data, Delhi on Monday recorded the most cases of Omicron variant in the country. The national capital has so far logged 142 cases, the maximum by any state or UT.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 290 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate rose to 0.68 percent, according to data shared by the Delhi government's health department.

The city's cumulative tally stands at 14,43,352 while the death toll rose to 25,105. The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, amid the growing fears of the Omicron variant and the upcoming festivals which involves events, crowd gatherings, and celebrations, the Delhi government on Sunday imposed 11 pm- 5 am night curfew to begin from Dec 27.

The restrictions will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am, till further orders, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am beginning December 25.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 05:07 PM IST