Delhi Rains: Woman Electrocuted To Death At New Delhi Railway Station; Family Alleges Negligence

Delhi Rains: Woman Electrocuted To Death At New Delhi Railway Station; Probe Underway |

Delhi: In a tragic incident, a woman was electrocuted to death on New Delhi railway station premises, ANI reported Sunday. The incident occurred at a waterlogged spot in the station premises where live wires were placed due to an ongoing work by the electricity department.

The Forensics team is present on the spot. The body of the woman has been sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for postmortem, informed police. Authorities have launched a probe into the incident.

Victim Identified As Resident Of Delhi

According to reports, the victim, identified as Sakshi Ahuja was a resident of Delhi's Preet Vihar. She was accompanied by her husband at the time of incident. Both were planning to board the a train at the station before the tragedy occurred. The victim's family has accused the electricity department of negligence which has resulted into her death.

"We were going to Chandigarh. I was in the parking area when I received the info that my daughter Sakshi Ahuja has died due to electrocution. This has happened due to the negligence of the concerned authority," Lokesh Kumar Chopra, father of Sakshi to news agency ANI.

Repair Works Were Ongoing

Reportedly, there was repair work carried out in the area. Hence, there were a lot of live wires clinging to the water, which caused the mishap. The victim reportedly grabbed a pole to avoid going in the water and got electrocuted resulting in her instant death.

Negligence complaint registered

Delhi Police informed that a complaint alleging the concerned authority for their negligence was received and a case u/s 287/304-A IPC was registered. FSL, Rohini team is inspecting the place of incident. The investigation is underway.

More details are awaited.