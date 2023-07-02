Delhi Rains: 18-Year-Old Electrocuted To Death In Basement Of LNJP Hospital; Visuals Surface |

Delhi: In another tragic incident of death due to electric shock in Delhi, an 18-year-old man was electrocuted to death in the basement of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. According to reports, the basement was flooded with water and a live wire was exposed to it, leading to an electric current's presence in the water.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Similar Incident Reported Last Week

The incident at LNJP hospital comes just a week after a woman was electrocuted to death on New Delhi railway station premises on June 25. The incident occurred at a waterlogged spot in the station premises where live wires were placed due to ongoing work by the electricity department. The body of the woman was sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for postmortem after the tragedy.

Victim Identified As Resident Of Delhi

The victim, identified as Sakshi Ahuja was a resident of Delhi's Preet Vihar. She was accompanied by her husband at the time of the incident. Both were planning to board a train to Jabalpur before the tragedy occurred. The victim's family has accused the electricity department of negligence which has resulted in her death.

Repair Works Were Ongoing

There was a repair work carried out in the area. Hence, there were a lot of live wires clinging to the water, which caused the mishap. The victim reportedly grabbed a pole to avoid going in the water and got electrocuted resulting in her instant death.

Delhi Police informed that a complaint alleging the concerned authority for their negligence was received and a case u/s 287/304-A IPC was registered. FSL, Rohini team is inspecting the place of incident. The investigation is underway.