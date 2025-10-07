 Delhi Rains: 15 Flights Diverted From Delhi Airport Due To Heavy Downpour
Delhi Rains: 15 Flights Diverted From Delhi Airport Due To Heavy Downpour

Earlier, in an advisory, Delhi Airport authorities stated that flight operations were likely to be disrupted due to the poor weather conditions.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 08:39 PM IST
At least 15 flights were diverted from Delhi airport on Tuesday evening owing to adverse weather conditions. Eight flights were redirected to Jaipur, five to Lucknow, and two to Chandigarh.

Sporadic showers commenced early in the morning and persisted throughout the day. Following a brief respite in the afternoon, dark clouds covered the sky, succeeded by a period of heavy rainfall.

The rain resulted in severe traffic congestion and waterlogging across several areas.

"Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted. Our ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," the Delhi airport said in a statement.

Passengers were urged to verify flight information with their respective airlines and to consider using the Delhi Metro to reach the airport to avoid potential delays on the roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously forecast rain for the day and issued yellow and orange alerts, warning residents about moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning in the region.

