Delhi Police vacate protesters at Shaheen Bagh amid coronavirus outbreak

On Tuesday morning, Delhi Police cleared protesters from their sit-in agitation site in Shaheen Bagh amid a lockdown in the national capital over the coronavirus outbreak. The women agitators have been on a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over three months, protesting the newly amended Citizenship Act.
RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police Southeast Delhi, told the news agency ANI, “People at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh were requested today to clear the site as lockdown has been imposed. But after they refused, the action was taken against violators as the assembly was unlawful.”
“Protest site has been cleared. Some protesters have been detained,” DCP Southeast Delhi said.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a lockdown in the national capital territory of Delhi from 6 am Monday to midnight on March 31.
The number of protestors who have been on a sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh had reduced significantly on Monday amid lockdown. Many protesters at the site were seen donned in masks and maintaining distance to mitigate the chances of spreading the deadly virus.
According to latest data by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 471 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases.
(Inputs from Agencies)
