Delhi Police vacate protesters at Shaheen Bagh amid coronavirus outbreak

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a lockdown in the national capital territory of Delhi from 6 am Monday to midnight on March 31.

The number of protestors who have been on a sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh had reduced significantly on Monday amid lockdown. Many protesters at the site were seen donned in masks and maintaining distance to mitigate the chances of spreading the deadly virus.

According to latest data by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 471 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases.

(Inputs from Agencies)