Shaheen Bagh 'ally' Swara Bhasker begs sit-in protesters to vacate, take part in Janata Curfew amid coronavirus outbreak

Actress and activist Swara Bhasker has requested the Shaheen Bagh women protesters to 'Stand Up! Self isolate! Vacate the streets!' amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress also urged the sit-in protesters in different parts of the country to take part in Janata Curfew.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who has always shown her support towards the sit-protests, took to her Instagram to share a video. In the video she's making an appeal to the protesters to maintain social distancing and self isolate themselves to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus. The 'Raanjhana' actress also urged the protesters to be a responsible citizens and abide to the restrictions of the Central and State governemnts. She appealed the CAA-NRC-NPR supporters to take part in Janata Curfew that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week. Swara also acknowledged that although the protests are important and must continue, in the current situation the best thing to do is return home.

Sharing the video on the photo-sharing app she wrote, "My Appeal to ALL the sit-in protests in times of Corona. We are committed to the Constitution and we are committed to the values of the Constitution. At a time of global pandemic - as the Corona virus Covid-19 spreads all over India rapidly.. self quarantine, isolation and social distancing are the only ways to lessen the speed with which this virus spreads. As citizens it is our duty to isolate ourselves and social distance. In light of these developments- my appeal to the amazing Dadis of Shaheen Baugh and all the fiesty women and people of the sit-in protests across the country: Stand Up! Self isolate! Vacate the streets!I say this as an ally! In solidarity! Jai Hind."