Delhi Police Special Cell arrests JeM terrorist from Srinagar

New Delhi: A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, absconding for over four years, has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, officials said Tuesday.

The accused, Basir Ahmad, a resident of Sopore, was held in Srinagar. He is an absconding convict in a 2007 case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and was carrying a reward of Rs two lakh on his arrest, they said.

According to the police, Ahmad is being brought to Delhi to face sentencing by the Delhi High Court and his activities over the past four years are also being probed.