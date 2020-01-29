Delhi Police register FIR in connection with brandishing pistol at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR in connection with brandishing a pistol here at Shaheen Bagh, where the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been ongoing for several days now.

South-East Delhi District DCP Chinmay Biswal, while talking to ANI, said: "We have registered an FIR and started an investigation. The video is being investigated. Visuals are being studied. The owner of the pistol was questioned. The pistol has been found to be licensed." "The FIR was registered under Section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act," he informed.

Luqmaan Chaudhary, the owner of the pistol that was brandished at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday, has said that he had gone to the protest site to "peacefully" urge the demonstrators to allow ambulances and school going children to pass through.

According to police, the pistol belonged to Luqmaan Chaudhary but was brandished by another person at the protest site. The pistol was seized by the police.

Further investigation is underway.

Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the CAA due to which Kalindi Kunj road has been shut for traffic movement.

A petition was also filed in the Supreme Court last week seeking appropriate directions to the police to open Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch contending that the road closure is causing huge inconvenience to the people.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 2014.