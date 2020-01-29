Police register case after gun-wielding man threatens Shaheen Bagh protesters

A day after a man entered the protest area at Shaheen Bagh and threatened anti-CAA agitators, the police have registered a case in this connection, officials said on Wednesday.

A video clip of the alleged incident which went viral on social media shows a gun-wielding man being overpowered by the protesters on Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Mohammad Luqman (50), a building contractor and a resident of Shaheen Bagh, they said.

Taking cognizance of the incident, a case was registered under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of other) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Chinmoy Biswal said "After this incident came to light, we registered a case and are investigating it on the basis of facts." According to agitators, the man entered the protest area on Tuesday and threatened the anti-CAA agitators there.