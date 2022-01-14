Delhi Police recovers IED in Ghazipur Flower Market after panic over unattended bag

Delhi Police on Friday rushed bomb disposal squad to Ghazipur Flower Market in East Delhi after the recovery of an unattended bag.

"Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told ANI.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:03 PM IST