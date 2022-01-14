e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,64,202 new COVID-19 cases, 6.7% higher than yesterday; Omicron tally rises to 5,753
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:03 PM IST

Delhi Police recovers IED in Ghazipur Flower Market after panic over unattended bag

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Delhi Police on Friday rushed bomb disposal squad to Ghazipur Flower Market in East Delhi after the recovery of an unattended bag.

"Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told ANI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:03 PM IST
Advertisement