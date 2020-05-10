Delhi Police notice to minorities panel chief Zafarul-Islam Khan, asks him to submit laptop, mobile by May 12

New Delhi: Special Cell of Delhi Police has issued a notice to Chairman Delhi Minorities Commission Zafarul-Islam Khan and asked him to submit the laptop or mobile, with which he posted the objectionable letter on social media, by May 12.

"Zafarul-Islam Khan, Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission issued notice by Delhi Police Special Cell. He has been asked to submit the laptop/mobile with which he posted the objectionable letter on social media, by May 12," said the Delhi Police.

Several petitions are pending in Delhi High Court seeking action against the alleged inflammatory and threatening statements made by him on social media against the Hindu community on April 28 calling, labelling and referring the Hindu community as Hindutva bigots, and threatening the members of Hindu community of dire consequences.