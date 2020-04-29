Kejriwal's Delhi Minority Commission Chief Zafarul-Islam Khan threatens to raise Indian Muslims' 'plight' with Arab world

Incidentally, Kuwait has become the latest country to back India after a number of fake Twitter handles posting as Middle Eastern Royals had accused the Indian government of acute Islamophobia.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told media persons that the Government of Kuwait was deeply committed to friendly relations with India.

For the past fortnight, a number of fake Twitter handles, posing to be members of Arabic Royalties, posting anti-India rhetoric, has raised concerns in New Delhi.

Who is Dr Zaraful-Islam Khan?

Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan is a senior journalist, scholar and author of over 50 books in English, Urdu and Arabic. He studied in India, Egypt and UK. He worked in Egypt, Libya and UK. He was the Chief Editor of The Milli Gazettee from its inception in January 2000 to December 2016. He was President for three terms of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM), the umbrella body of Indian Muslim organizations. He is Chairman of Charity Alliance which is doing charitable work among some of the most disadvantaged people in places like Murshidabad and Muzaffarnagar. He has attended dozens of conferences across the world and has delivered keynote addresses in many Indian and foreign universities. He organized a number of international conferences in London and Delhi including the International Dialogue between Islam & Oriental Religions in February 2010 at Delhi which was inaugurated by Hon’ble Vice-President Mr. Hamid Ansari. Dr. Khan frequently appears on top Indian and foreign TV channels on issues related to the Subcontinent and the Muslim World. He was appointed as the Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission on 15th July 2017 for a three year term. Along with the two other members of the Commission, he assumed charge on 20th July 2017.