 Delhi Police Nab Two Notorious Pardi Gang Members Wanted In Over 60 Cases Across Four States
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Police Nab Two Notorious Pardi Gang Members Wanted In Over 60 Cases Across Four States

Delhi Police Nab Two Notorious Pardi Gang Members Wanted In Over 60 Cases Across Four States

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they are part of an organised inter-state gang traditionally involved in house burglaries, robberies and dacoities. The gang moves in groups of families, sets up temporary roadside shelters near railway stations, and conducts reconnaissance while selling small items such as toys and balloons in markets.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Police has arrested two alleged members of the notorious Pardi gang. | Representative Image

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two alleged members of the notorious Pardi gang, wanted in more than 60 cases across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

The two accused -- Arun Pardi (37) and Tega Pardi (40) -- carried a reward of Rs 10,000 each announced by Madhya Pradesh Police. Tega had also allegedly escaped from police custody in 2024, the official said.

The police said a team of crime branch launched the operation after a spurt in burglaries at night in Neb Sarai, Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar in recent days, in which the involvement of the Pardi gang was suspected.

"On November 14, an input was received that the two criminals would arrive near Shahabad railway station in Dwarka to meet an associate. The team laid a trap and apprehended the duo," said the police officer.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Car Blast: Agencies Trace 7 Bank Accounts Linked To Dr Shaheen Across 3 Cities
Delhi Car Blast: Agencies Trace 7 Bank Accounts Linked To Dr Shaheen Across 3 Cities
Mumbai News: MP Ravindra Waikar Launches 'MP Sports Festival 2025' With Grand Ceremony In Andheri
Mumbai News: MP Ravindra Waikar Launches 'MP Sports Festival 2025' With Grand Ceremony In Andheri
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
Tuliram Ronghang Asserts All Six Hill Constituencies Will Support BJP In Upcoming Assam Assembly Election
Tuliram Ronghang Asserts All Six Hill Constituencies Will Support BJP In Upcoming Assam Assembly Election
Read Also
PM Modi Reviews Surat Bullet Train Station Work, Urges Creation Of ‘Blue Book’ To Document MAHSR...
article-image

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they are part of an organised inter-state gang traditionally involved in house burglaries, robberies and dacoities. The gang moves in groups of families, sets up temporary roadside shelters near railway stations, and conducts reconnaissance while selling small items such as toys and balloons in markets.

"At night, they allegedly break into houses armed with slingshots and stones, often attacking residents on the head if confronted. After committing the offence, they quickly shift to another city to avoid arrest. Both, Arun and Tega have extensive criminal records, including cases of murder, attempt to murder, armed robbery and burglaries registered in multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat," said the officer.

After completion of legal formalities, the two were handed over to Madhya Pradesh Police for further investigation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Car Blast: Agencies Trace 7 Bank Accounts Linked To Dr Shaheen Across 3 Cities

Delhi Car Blast: Agencies Trace 7 Bank Accounts Linked To Dr Shaheen Across 3 Cities

On Camera: Van Rams Into 10-Year-Old Girl Walking On Road In UP’s Bahraich; FIR Registered

On Camera: Van Rams Into 10-Year-Old Girl Walking On Road In UP’s Bahraich; FIR Registered

Tuliram Ronghang Asserts All Six Hill Constituencies Will Support BJP In Upcoming Assam Assembly...

Tuliram Ronghang Asserts All Six Hill Constituencies Will Support BJP In Upcoming Assam Assembly...

Supreme Court To Resume Hearing On Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Crisis On November 17

Supreme Court To Resume Hearing On Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Crisis On November 17

Delhi Police Nab Two Notorious Pardi Gang Members Wanted In Over 60 Cases Across Four States

Delhi Police Nab Two Notorious Pardi Gang Members Wanted In Over 60 Cases Across Four States