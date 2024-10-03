 Delhi Police Nab Key Shooter & Mastermind Behind Naraina Car Showroom Firing Incident
Delhi Police Nab Key Shooter & Mastermind Behind Naraina Car Showroom Firing Incident

The key shooter identified as Arman Khan (27), a resident of Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, was shot and injured following an encounter in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi. According to the police, "A secret tip-off was received about the whereabouts of one of the shooters in the car showroom firing incident of Naraina."

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Police | X

New Delhi: Two persons, the main shooter and the mastermind of the September 27 firing incident at the Naraina car showroom have been nabbed by the Delhi Police, officials said on Thursday.

The key shooter identified as Arman Khan (27), a resident of Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, was shot and injured following an encounter in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi.

According to the police, "A secret tip-off was received about the whereabouts of one of the shooters in the car showroom firing incident of Naraina."

Subsequently, a police team was sent to the area of Village Majra Dabas for verification of the said information. In the early morning hours, the suspect was sighted on a motorcycle and signalled to stop but he tried to escape and fired two shots at the approaching police.

The police in self-defence also fired at the accused during which a bullet hit the accused in the right leg.

Accused Arrested

The injured accused Arman was arrested and taken to the hospital. A semi-automatic pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the accused. An FSL team was also called at the spot. Accused Armaan was one of the three persons who entered the Naraina car showroom on September 27 and fired multiple rounds in an extortion bid.

A case has been registered in the matter and further proceedings are being carried out.

Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrest Mastermind Of The Naraina Firing Case

In another development, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested the mastermind of the Naraina firing case.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused, identified as Deepak been an international junior kickboxing player. He also won gold in a junior-level international competition.

The key accused mastermind of the case, Deepak is also a recognized Wushu coach and runs a kickboxing centre. Police said while Deepak did not get involved in the firing inside the showroom, he stood outside Naraina car showroom during the firing incident.

The Special Cell and Crime Branch units of the Delhi police have arrested both accused in this case.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Visits The Site Of Naraina Firing

Earlier last month, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accompanied by AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak visited the site of Naraina firing and raised questions about the law and order situation in the national capital.

"In a posh area of Naraina gangsters enter a car showroom and take staff at gunpoint and demand Rs 5 crore as extortion and fire 24 rounds. Similar incidents have happened in Delhi at three different places. This incident has raised a question among the owners of the showroom, whether India is safe for them and this is very unfortunate," said Saurabh Bharadwaj.

"We had never thought that gangsters would be active in such a manner. How is getting possible in Delhi that gangsters who are lodged in jails are operating such big gangs? Center is doing what? it's the responsibility of Home Minister and Delhi LG," he added further.

Bharadwaj reacted to the firing incident and said, "This is the main market of the Naraina area and firing was done at a car showroom. Ransom was being demanded from them for the past six months and they filed a complaint regarding it to the police and other agencies but no action was taken. There is no law and order in Delhi."

