Delhi: Cops Laugh With Arrested Man As He Asks Them To Keep Quiet While Riding Bike, Records Video Asking Family For Help; Netizens React To Viral Video

@modified_hindu6

A now-viral video of an arrest in Delhi's Najafgarh has gone viral, showing a man being taken away by two cops on a motorcycle.

The man, identified as Ashish Mann, is seen in the video laughing and making a video of the incident while the cops ride the bike.

The video, which is doing rounds on social media shows Mann saying, "I am Ashish Mann. Two cops have arrested me in Najafgarh. Please inform my family as soon as possible and set me free." He even playfully tries to silence the police officers while smiling.

Watch the video here:

ऐसी गिरफ्तारी आजतक नहीं देखी होगी... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा शख्स का वीडियो, दिल्ली पुलिस के दो जवान शख्स को बाइक पर बिठा कर ले जा रहे हैं, इस दौरान शख्स ने मस्ती करते हुए बनाया वीडियो, वीडियो में शख्स पुलिस को हंसते हुए चुप कराता भी दिख रहा है, शख्स कहता है- 'नजफगढ़ में दो… pic.twitter.com/HKdBPWZFrN — सनातनी हिन्दू राकेश 100% Follow Back (@modified_hindu6) September 28, 2024

The light-hearted nature of the arrest has left netizens both amused and surprised. The video has sparked a mix of reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

One user commented humorously, "The police is happy, the criminal is also happy."

पुलिस भी खुश है, मुजरिम भी खुश है। — Raghvendra Singh (@vibewithraghu) September 28, 2024

Another user, @Ajaykrkaswan, wrote, "The policemen are looking very cute, otherwise even the hardened criminals lose their smile."

पुलिस वाले बड़े प्यारे लग रहे हैं वरना तो बड़े-बड़े की हंसी गायब हो जाती है 🤣🤣 — Ajay Kaswan (@Ajaykrkaswan) September 28, 2024

@agyaatdeshbhakt added, "When 3 Haryanvi meet, no matter their positions, they automatically become friendly."

When 3 haryanvi mets

No matter theirs positions they automatically bcm friendly — Agyaat 🪖 (@agyaatdeshbhakt) September 28, 2024

Not everyone saw the incident in a positive light, though.

@Manish_Anchor pointed out several concerns, writing, "See the negligence of police in the video: The accused is shooting the video and the policemen are laughing. Only two people can sit on a bike, but there are three, including the accused. One policeman is sitting with the accused without a helmet. What was the compulsion that forced the police to take the accused on a bike?"

वीडियो में पुलिस की लापरवाही देखिए

- आरोपी वीडियो शूट कर रहा है और पुलिसकर्मी ठहाके लगा रहे हैं।

- बाइक पर 2 व्यक्ति बैठ सकते हैं, इस पर आरोपी सहित 3 हैं।

- आरोपी के साथ 1 पुलिसकर्मी बिना हेलमेट के बैठा है।

- ऐसी क्या मजबूरी थी कि पुलिस आरोपी को बाइक से ले जाने पर विवश हुई? — Manish Kumar (@Manish_Anchor) September 28, 2024

Another user, @NareshNautiyall, criticised the state of law enforcement, saying, "This is the law and order situation in our country, where both the police and the criminals are happy, but no one thinks about those who are adversely affected by it. This is the reason why the practice of false witnesses, false FIRs, and fraud is increasing in the country. If we succeed in curbing this lie, then it is possible to establish a happy and prosperous society."

यही है हमारे भारत की कानून व्यवस्था, जहां पुलिस और अपराधी दोनों खुश हैं, लेकिन जिन पर इसका प्रतिकूल प्रभाव पड़ता है, उनके बारे में कोई नहीं सोचता। यही कारण है कि देश में झूठे गवाह, झूठी एफआईआर और धोखाधड़ी का प्रचलन बढ़ता जा रहा है। यदि हम इस झूठ पर लगाम लगाने में सफल हो जाएं, तो… — Naresh Nautiyal (@NareshNautiyall) September 28, 2024

Some took a lighter approach to the man's demeanor in the video. "@KAMESHKUMAR93" suggested, "His crime was small that's why he is laughing like this."

The unusual and seemingly friendly interaction between the police and the man has raised questions about both the seriousness of the arrest and the police's conduct.

There has been no official confirmation or comment regarding the video from Delhi Police yet.