 Delhi: Cops Laugh With Arrested Man As He Asks Them To Keep Quiet While Riding Bike, Records Video Asking Family For Help; Netizens React To Viral Video
A video of an arrest in Delhi's Najafgarh has gone viral on social media, showing a man being taken away by two cops on a motorcycle.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
@modified_hindu6

A now-viral video of an arrest in Delhi's Najafgarh has gone viral, showing a man being taken away by two cops on a motorcycle. 

The man, identified as Ashish Mann, is seen in the video laughing and making a video of the incident while the cops ride the bike. 

The video, which is doing rounds on social media shows Mann saying, "I am Ashish Mann. Two cops have arrested me in Najafgarh. Please inform my family as soon as possible and set me free." He even playfully tries to silence the police officers while smiling.

Watch the video here:

The light-hearted nature of the arrest has left netizens both amused and surprised. The video has sparked a mix of reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

One user commented humorously, "The police is happy, the criminal is also happy." 

Another user, @Ajaykrkaswan, wrote, "The policemen are looking very cute, otherwise even the hardened criminals lose their smile."

@agyaatdeshbhakt added, "When 3 Haryanvi meet, no matter their positions, they automatically become friendly."

Not everyone saw the incident in a positive light, though. 

@Manish_Anchor pointed out several concerns, writing, "See the negligence of police in the video: The accused is shooting the video and the policemen are laughing. Only two people can sit on a bike, but there are three, including the accused. One policeman is sitting with the accused without a helmet. What was the compulsion that forced the police to take the accused on a bike?"

Another user, @NareshNautiyall, criticised the state of law enforcement, saying, "This is the law and order situation in our country, where both the police and the criminals are happy, but no one thinks about those who are adversely affected by it. This is the reason why the practice of false witnesses, false FIRs, and fraud is increasing in the country. If we succeed in curbing this lie, then it is possible to establish a happy and prosperous society."

Some took a lighter approach to the man's demeanor in the video. "@KAMESHKUMAR93" suggested, "His crime was small that's why he is laughing like this."

The unusual and seemingly friendly interaction between the police and the man has raised questions about both the seriousness of the arrest and the police's conduct. 

There has been no official confirmation or comment regarding the video from Delhi Police yet.

