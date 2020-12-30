Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for New Year's Eve, bans entry for vehicles in Connaught Place

The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements throughout the city for smooth flow and regulation of traffic on New Year's Eve on Thursday.

No vehicle, both private or public transport, shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place post 8 p.m. till the conclusion of New Year celebrations.

No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond the Mandi House roundabout, the Bengali Market roundabout, the north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (Barakhamba Road-Tolstoy Marg Crossing, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, Gole Market roundabout, GPO roundabout, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, Pachkuian Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, Windsor Place roundabout, Buta Singh Marg roundabout and the State Entry Road-New Delhi Railway Station.

"No vehicular traffic shall be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those that are carrying valid passes," Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Manish Kumar Agrawal, said.

However, the motorists can park their vehicles at the nearby places in the vicinity of Connaught Place near Gole Dak Khana on the Kalibari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR and near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg, upto Baroda House.

"Strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving," said the officer.

Due to coronavirus, this time the traffuc police will refrain from using alcometers, and would instead go for the blood test of the suspects found behind wheels.

Also, on January 1, Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements,at and around India Gate for regulation of both pedestrian as well as vehicular traffic.

DCP, New Delhi, Eish Singhal also held an interactive meeting with more than 150 representatives of hotels, restaurants and bars and they were briefed about law and order arrangements and also asked to ensure Covid-19 guidelines during the New Year celebrations.