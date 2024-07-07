 Delhi Police Books TMC MP Mahua Moitra For 'Derogatory' Social Media Post On NCW Chief Rekha Sharma
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Police Books TMC MP Mahua Moitra For 'Derogatory' Social Media Post On NCW Chief Rekha Sharma

Delhi Police Books TMC MP Mahua Moitra For 'Derogatory' Social Media Post On NCW Chief Rekha Sharma

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader commented on a video posted on X that showed Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
TMC MP Mahua Moitra | X

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her "derogatory" social media post on National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader commented on a video posted on X that showed Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

Moitra later deleted the post.

Read Also
'Too Busy Holding Boss's Pajamas...' TMC's Mahua Moitra Takes Potshot At NCW Chairperson Rekha...
article-image

The original post showed a man holding an umbrella and walking behind the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief.

More details to follow

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hathras Stampede Tragedy: Bhole Baba's Lawyer Blames Poisonous Gas For Deaths

Hathras Stampede Tragedy: Bhole Baba's Lawyer Blames Poisonous Gas For Deaths

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 7, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 7, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Viral VIDEO: Man Slaps & Kicks Thief Caught Stealing Purse Inside Delhi Metro; Where Are The Metro...

Viral VIDEO: Man Slaps & Kicks Thief Caught Stealing Purse Inside Delhi Metro; Where Are The Metro...

RATH YATRA 2024 | Heart Of India ‘MP’, Celebrates Lord Jagannath’s Yatra With Magnificent...

RATH YATRA 2024 | Heart Of India ‘MP’, Celebrates Lord Jagannath’s Yatra With Magnificent...

Delhi Police Books TMC MP Mahua Moitra For 'Derogatory' Social Media Post On NCW Chief Rekha Sharma

Delhi Police Books TMC MP Mahua Moitra For 'Derogatory' Social Media Post On NCW Chief Rekha Sharma