MEA On Venezuelan Crude, Russian Oil And Trump-Modi Trade Reset: 10 Key Takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with US President Donald Trump | Wikimedia

In an indication that marks a new chapter in India’s geopolitical balancing act, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thurday outlined a refreshed "multi-vector" strategy to safeguard the nation’s economic and energy interests. Following months of high-stakes trade friction and shifting global alliances, New Delhi is signalling a sophisticated recalibration of its ties with three of its most critical partners: the United States, Russia and Venezuela.

At the heart of this shift is the landmark trade breakthrough between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. After a year defined by punitive tariffs, which at their peak reached 50%, the announcement of a reciprocal 18% tariff floor represents more than just a reduction in costs. It is a de-escalation of a potential trade war. This "friendship deal" not only restores the competitiveness of Indian labour-intensive exports but also removes the 25% "Russian surcharge" that had strained the New Delhi-Washington corridor since mid-2025.

VIDEO | Delhi: Responding to a media query about US President Donald claiming India not buying Russian oil, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) says, “In so far as India’s energy security or energy sourcing is concerned, the government has stated publicly on several… pic.twitter.com/HAaLy9eDLU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 5, 2026

Parallel to this trade reset, India is reinforcing its "strategic autonomy" in the energy sector. While Washington has claimed that India will phase out Russian crude in favour of American and Venezuelan supplies, the MEA remains steadfastly pragmatic. By categorising the energy security of 1.4 billion citizens as a "supreme priority," the government is making it clear that it will not be boxed into a single-source dependency. Instead, the move to re-engage with Venezuela—a partner with whom India has shared deep infrastructure and investment roots since 2008—serves as a vital hedge.

As the global energy territory remains volatile, India’s current stance is one of calculated diversification. New Delhi is for a renewed trade alliance with the US to boost domestic manufacturing, while keeping the door wide open to any crude supplier—be it Moscow or Caracas—that offers favourable commercial terms. The following 10 points detail the specific outcomes of this high-impact diplomatic manoeuvering:

1. Openness to Venezuela: The MEA officially stated that India remains open to exploring the commercial viability of resuming and expanding crude oil imports from Venezuela.

2. Long-term partnership: Venezuela was highlighted as a "long-standing partner" in the energy sector, with the MEA noting that Indian Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have maintained a presence there since 2008.

3. Sanction history: The ministry acknowledged the "on-off" nature of this trade, noting that imports were halted in 2019–20 due to sanctions, briefly resumed in 2023–24 and were paused again until the current geopolitical shift.

4. Priority on energy security: Regarding Russian oil, the government reiterated that the energy security of 1.4 billion Indians remains the "supreme priority," overriding external political pressures.

5. Diversification strategy: India’s energy strategy is moving toward a "multi-source" model, balancing Russian imports with potential increases from the US and Venezuela to stay resilient against global market volatility.

6. India-US Trade Deal": The MEA addressed the recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, confirming a major breakthrough in bilateral trade relations.

7. 18% reciprocal tariff: A significant outcome of the deal is the reduction of US tariffs on "Made in India" products to a flat 18%, down from previous punitive peaks that reached as high as 50%.

8. Removal of penalties: The US side clarified that the 25% additional penalty previously imposed on India (linked to its purchase of Russian oil) has been effectively scrapped as part of this new agreement.

9. Economic boost: The government expects the reduced 18% tariff to significantly benefit labour-intensive sectors (like textiles, leather, and gems) boosting exports and domestic job creation.

10. Market realities: The MEA emphasised that all sourcing decisions—whether from Russia, the US, or Venezuela—will continue to be guided by commercial merits and "objective market conditions."