Delhi police book Punjab cops for mistreatment of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga during arrest; Haryana police stop convoy at Kurukshetra

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday booked Punjab Police for not following proper rules during the arrest of the BJP spokesperson.

The Punjab Police cavalcade carrying BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after his arrest was stopped in Kurukshetra, Haryana while on its way back

The Punjab Police has arrested Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in the national capital on Friday, party leaders said.

The BJP leaders slammed AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of having a "dictatorial mindset" and "misusing" the police force of Punjab which is ruled by his party.

Bagga's father Preetpal Singh Bagga accused Punjab Police of mistreatment and assault.

"Today morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home & dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room and punched me in the face", the BJP MLA's father said.

"The police personnel who came to our home today morning said that Tajinder gave a death threat to Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Police had no information about the incident;", he added.

Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 12:34 PM IST