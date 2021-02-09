Delhi Police arrests actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the 26 January violence case

The names of Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana were included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on 26 January, the Delhi Police had said earlier while adding that Sidhu was involved in the incident.

"On 26 January, some people hoisted the flag at Red Fort. Some of them have been identified, among whom Deep Sidhu is the prime accused," Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Crime, told ANI.

Earlier, the police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest

On 26 January, thousands of protesting farmers, who had reached ITO from the Ghazipur border, had clashed with the police. Many of them driving tractors had reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. A religious flag too was hoisted.

The protesters had allegedly not followed the prearranged route and broken barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with the police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since 26 November against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)