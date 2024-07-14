Delhi Police Arrest Fraudster Who Duped Dwarka Resident Of Over 20 Lakh In Part-Time Job Scam

Photo: Representative Image

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a fraudster who lured victims into participating in simple online tasks with the promise of earning a huge amount of money.

Complaint Received

A complaint was received at the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) when Akshay Kumar Singh, a resident of Dwarka, alleged that he had received a message on his telegram account on November 23 regarding a part-time job.

The accused person had asked to make an account on the alleged website to buy and sell crypto currency. Additionally, some prepaid tasks were assigned to the complainant and as per the instructions of the accused, the complainant invested Rs 20,16,640 in prepaid tasks from November 23 to November 24.

The accused people, however, did not turn up and cheated the amount from the complainant. Cyber Police, Dwarka, registered an FIR against the fraud and started the investigation to nab the accused.

Details Revealed By The Investigation

During the investigation, the team reported that the bank account details of the alleged bank accounts belonged to M/S HS1 Enterprises & Co, registered in Telangana. On reaching Telangana, the police team found the address of the accused through technical surveillance.

The accused has been identified as Lakku Akhileshwar Reddy and was arrested on July 11. On further investigation, it was revealed that one more person, identified as Shiva, was also involved in the cybercrime case.

Reddy was produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate, Dwarka Court, Delhi.

The main accused in the case, along with Shiva, used to send messages of part-time jobs to persons and when anybody responded to their messages in affirmative, they used to offer some tasks like reviews of restaurants, etc., and then they used to send some amount to lure victims/targets.

The victims were then offered prepaid tasks in which they were asked to deposit amounts in different bank accounts and then offered to return amounts with huge profits but never return the amount invested by their targets.

Co-accused Shiva is yet to be traced and is yet to be arrested. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.