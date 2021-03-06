Delhi: Physical hearings to resume partly in Supreme Court from March 15

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday said that it would on an experimental basis resume partial physical hearing from March 15. These hybrid hearings will give attendees an opportunity to attend court sessions both physically and virtually.

For its pilot run, the SC has designated Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays as days to switch to the hybrid mode. All court proceedings, including final hearings and other regular matters listed on these three days, will be held both physically and virtually with effect from March 12. The announcement comes as India’s inoculation drive has entered its second phase and over 1.94 citizens, including frontline workers, have been vaccinated till now.