Tandav Row: Supreme Court to hear Amazon Prime India head's anticipatory bail plea on March 4

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed to Thursday a hearing on an anticipatory bail plea of Amazon Prime Video's commercial head Aparna in the ongoing investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the relay of web series "Tandav."
Aparna moved an appeal after the Allahabad High Court refused her bail on February 25, holding that "such people make the revered figures of the religion of majority community a source of earning money in a most brazen manner, taking benefit of the liberal and tolerant traditions of the country."
The UP Police had filed an FIR against the top Indian executive of Amazon Prime for allegedly derogatory depiction of Hindu deities and promoting religious enmity through the series Tandav.
Making strong observations while rejecting Aparna's anticipatory bail plea in a case filed against her in Noida, Justice Siddharth said, "The conduct of the applicant shows that she has scant respect for the law of the land and her conduct further disentitles her to any relief from this court."
In fact, three FIRs were registered in Uttar Pradesh in Noida, Lucknow and Shahjahanpur, besides two in Madhya Pradesh and one each in Bihar and Karnataka. Three other criminal complaints are also pending in Delhi, Maharashtra and Chandigarh over the 9-episode political thriller that started streaming in January on Amazon Prime's Over the Top (OTT) platform, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Ayyub.
Earlier, on January 27, the Supreme Court had refused any interim protection from arrest to the actors and makers of the web series "Tandav" and asked them to approach the High Court for relief.
Tandav actor Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Aparna and the makers of the film had sought protection from the top court. Refusing any interim protection from arrest, Justice Ashok Bhushan had agreed to hear the issue of transfer and clubbing of several FIRs registered against them across the country and issued notice.
The FIRs mention that the show portrayed the Hindu deity, Shiva, in a "poor light," as the actor playing him on the screen was shown using foul language.
