Tandav Row: Supreme Court to hear Amazon Prime India head's anticipatory bail plea on March 4

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed to Thursday a hearing on an anticipatory bail plea of Amazon Prime Video's commercial head Aparna in the ongoing investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the relay of web series "Tandav."

Aparna moved an appeal after the Allahabad High Court refused her bail on February 25, holding that "such people make the revered figures of the religion of majority community a source of earning money in a most brazen manner, taking benefit of the liberal and tolerant traditions of the country."

The UP Police had filed an FIR against the top Indian executive of Amazon Prime for allegedly derogatory depiction of Hindu deities and promoting religious enmity through the series Tandav.

Making strong observations while rejecting Aparna's anticipatory bail plea in a case filed against her in Noida, Justice Siddharth said, "The conduct of the applicant shows that she has scant respect for the law of the land and her conduct further disentitles her to any relief from this court."