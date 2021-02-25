'Tandav' row: Allahabad High Court rejects Amazon India Originals' head Aparna Purohit's anticipatory bail in another case

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has rejected an application for anticipatory bail moved by Aparna Purohit, the Amazon Prime India Director, in a separate case filed in Noida against makers of web series ‘Tandav’.

Three days ago, Aparna was given protection from arrest till March 9 in another case filed by the Hazratganj Police, Lucknow.

A single bench of the Allahabad High Court, however, rejected her anticipatory bail in a Noida case on Thurday. Justice Siddharth said in his 20-page order that the conduct of the applicant shows that she has scant respect for the law of the land and her conduct further disentitles her to any relief from this court