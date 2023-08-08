Delhi: Opposition Forces Immediate Debate On No-Trust Motion

Delhi News: No-Trust Motion Kept Hanging | FPJ

New Delhi: The Opposition on Tuesday forced Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's hand to start immediately the discussion on its no-confidence motion that he had put at the end as item No. 20 after dealing with the government business. It also prevented the question hour with which the House starts the day.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal sought to end the ruckus by offering the debate from 12 noon. Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi, who had piloted the no-confidence motion on July 26, said it was compulsion under which he brought the motion to bring the Prime Minister in Parliament to speak on the Manipur violence. It's not Manipur but whole of India is burning and yet PM Modi is ignoring it by remaining silent.

PM Modi needs to resolve Manipur issue

Indicating that the no-confidence motion may not bring down the government, all he wants the Prime Minister to come to the House and rather also in the Rajya Sabha to speak on Manipur, lead an all-party delegation to Manipur to resolve the crisis there and act for restoring peace there.

He said: "We had gone to Manipur and felt sad to see so much anger between two communities of the society. Sad that those talking of "one India" has made "two Manipurs".

Gogoi urged the Prime Minister to seize the opportunity given by his motion to come to the House and send message to Manipur that whole House is with them. A word from the PM will certainly douse the fire burning in Manipur, he said. the people in Manipur are divided into those living on the hills Kukis and those living in the valley; Meities.

3 questions on INDIA alliance

On behalf of India alliance, he asked three questions to the Prime Minister:

Why hasn't the PM visited Manipur yet?

Why did it take him 80 days to speak on Manipur?

Why doesn't he sack the incompetent CM of Manipur?

The debate on the no-confidence motion continued without the lunch break. The Opposition members created a ruckus only when BJP member Nishikant Dubey was called to speak as the second speaker on the Motion.

