Delhi shocker! 50-year-old nurse burns 7-year-old adoptive daughter with tongs; arrested

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly burned with tongs and beaten up by her adoptive mother and son in Delhi's RK Puram on Wednesday, according to police.

The 50-year-old nurse, her husband and son have been arrested by the Delhi Police.

According to police, the girl's biological parents are relatives of the accused.

Girl was physically abused

The girl claimed that the aunt began abusing her from the first day of her adoption and that she was forced to spend the chilly winter nights of December and January sleeping unclothed on the roof and balcony of the house.

The child added that she slashed her tongue with a knife and brandered her with hot coal.

The young girl made more troubling claims, including that the defendant beat her every day and forced her into a kettle of hot water.

On February 9, the RK Puram police station received information about a minor being physically abused by her adoptive mother. A senior police officer stated that she had scars and injuries on her body.

The girl was medically examined and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Act was registered, the officer said.

The girl has been sent to a child welfare facility, police said.

