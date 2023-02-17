Delhi Crime: Father, son shot in Yamuna Vihar over parking dispute with neighbour; seriously injured |

In a shocking incident reported in the national capital, a father-son duo was shot at by a group of men including their neighbour in the Yamuna Vihar area over a parking dispute. The incident took place on Thursday night and has spread .

Businessman and son shot over parking dispute

Virendra Kumar Aggarwal, a local businessman returned to his home at C-9 block in Yamuna Vihar along with this son Sachin and family from a wedding function and tried to park their car in a space close to their house. However, their neighbour already had his car parked at the spot.

When the Aggarwals asked their neighbour to remove his car, they got into a dispute over it. The neighbour, Arif, called up some of his aides and eventually they started to open fire on Aggarwal family.

Both were seriously injured in the firing

Two bullets pierced through Virendra Kumar Agarwal’s chest, his son was hit by a bullet. The duo is seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Patparganj.

Police officials reached the spot and are currently investigating the matter.

Virendra's son narrates the oredel to police

Sachin told police that at least 10 to 12 rounds of bullets were fired at him and his father by the neighbor.

"Last night, when my father and brother returned home, they saw a car blocking the nearby road. They urged the car owner to remove his vehicle, but he started to abuse and threaten them," said Saurabh Aggarwal, Virendra's son.

"Soon after the car owner gathered 10-15 people with guns. Then, one person from this group fired bullets injuring my father & brother. My father who is in critical condition & brother injured are admitted to a private hospital," Saurabh added.

