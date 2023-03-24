Delhi minor gang-rape: NCPCR takes cognisance, team to visit MCD school today | Representative Photo

New Delhi: National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognisance of the gang-rape of a 10-year-old minor girl in an MCD school.

NCPCR President Priyank Kanoongo said that a team of NCPCR will visit the MCD school in connection with the gang-rape of a 10-year-old minor girl.

Taking to Twitter, Kanoongo said, "A team of @NCPCR_ will be visiting the MCD School tomorrow to inquire into the case of a 10-year-old girl who was gang raped by a peon working in her School and his associates".

The case pertains to the alleged incident, where the minor girl was gang-raped by a peon and his associates.

The 54-year-old accused was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday. The accused was working as a peon in an MCD school where the victim girl studies.

On Wednesday, a complaint was lodged by the school's Principal, along with fellow teachers, alleging the case of sexual assault against the minor.

The incident happened on March 14.

According to the complaint, the accused, lured the minor away to a secluded place and sedated her with some unknown substance.

The 54-year-old accused, along with his associates, then took turns raping the minor, the complaint stated further. "The minor was sent to a hospital for medical examination and counselling," said an officer of Delhi Police.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East, Amrutha Guguloth, "A case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Ghazipur police station." "The arrested person hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and was working at an MCD school as a peon for the last 10 years," Delhi Police said, adding that efforts to nab other accused are ongoing.