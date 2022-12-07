Delhi MCD Results 2022: CM Kejriwal thanks people, seeks PM Modi's blessings

New Delhi: State CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with Dy CM Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressed the party workers as the party comfortably crosses the majority mark to win the MCD elections.

"We thank the people of Delhi for giving the mandate to AAP. This is not just a win but a big responsibility to make Delhi cleaner and better," said Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal congratulates Delhi for MCD win

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed the party workers post the MCD win. While expressing his gratitude to the public he said,"I congratulate the people of Delhi for this win and thank them for bringing change."

"I want the cooperation of the BJP & Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre & ask for PM's blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation," he added.

BJP's fortress breached after 15 years

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday won the prestigious battle for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), ending the 15 year-rule of the BJP.

After winning 132 wards AAP is seeing an easy win while BJP is stuck on 104 as the counting is underway in 42 centres.