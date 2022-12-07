WATCH: Baby Kejriwal celebrates as AAP takes majority, BJP loses MCD after 15 years; video goes viral

Baby Kejriwal was also seen celebrating outside the AAP office after crossing the halfway mark. |

Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party workers were celebrating at the party office in Delhi as their party crossed the halfway mark by winning 126 seats. The counting of the other seats is underway.

Baby Kejriwal was also seen celebrating outside the AAP office after crossing the halfway mark. The mood at the AAP's office on Rouse Avenue has been celebratory since morning, with songs blaring through loudspeakers and the entire premises decked up with colourful balloons.

Supporters and leaders, including Gopal Rai, Atishi and Durgesh Pathak, started gathering at the office as counting progressed and numbers swung in favour of the AAP.

Hoardings reading 'acche honge 5 saal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal' lined the street outside as supporters revelled to the AAP's official poll song 'MCD mein Arvind Kejriwal'.

As counting began at 8 am, party workers had their eyes glued to LED screens throwing the latest trends. They also kept a tab on social media and some of them were seen constantly tweeting as the final touches were being given to the office for celebrating the party's first victory in a municipal poll here.