Delhi MCD Polls Result: AAP ready to celebrate even as early trends show neck to neck fight with BJP |

Even as the MCD election votes are being counted, balloons and celebration posters are being prepared at the AAP office in Delhi, and the contest appears to be much closer than the AAP landslide anticipated by exit polls.

As early results began to come in for all 250 seats at 9:15 am, the BJP had already reached halfway. However, the positions were changing almost immediately.

While the BJP has controlled the MCD for 15 years and, as a result, many daily services like garbage collection and roadway paving, it is the AAP that has won the last two Delhi assembly elections.

Exit polls predict huge win for AAP

There are total 1,349 candidates in fray with exit polls predicting a big victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP has been in power for past 15 years in the MCD and it ran a high-pitched campaign as senior party leaders campaigned in the civic body elections.

On the eve of the announcement of election results for the MCD, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that he predicted a landslide victory for the AAP.

"This mandate will be a signal from Delhi to the whole country that AAP is a fiercely-honest party. The BJP levelled fake allegations against me, ran a witch-hunt against Satyendar Jain. But the people of Delhi have proven with their mandate that there was no scam in Delhi and all the allegations levelled by the BJP were false, motivated by conspiracy and dirty politics," Sisodia added.

He said that the people of Delhi will reject BJP's lies, conspiracy and dishonesty, and choose Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's honesty and work-based politics.