Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi mayor's election, there was a huge ruckus created by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members inside the civic center.

#WATCH | Delhi: Huge ruckus at Civic Centre, before the commencement of voting for the Delhi Mayor elections, regarding swearing-in of nominated councillors. pic.twitter.com/BCz3HLC9qL — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

