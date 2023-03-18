 Delhi man slits his own throat with knife, open fires pistol in public in Shahdara, injures cops; shocking video emerges
The man was identified as Krishan Sherwal, who is a tenant in the area and is living separately from his wife.

Delhi: On Thursday, a 29-year-old man allegedly slit his own throat, ran behind some people in his locality, and injured a police officer in Shahdara’s Nathu Chowk in Delhi, according to police officers.

The incident was reported after they received two PCR calls regarding one person who cut himself with a knife and then ran behind the public before firing a pistol in the air. The man was identified as Krishan Sherwal, who is a tenant in the area and is living separately from his wife.

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said that an inquiry revealed that Sherwal had locked his room and handed over the keys to his landlord before cutting his throat with a kitchen knife from his house and roaming around.

One police official sustained knife wound while overpowering the accused

Eventually, he reached Nathu Colony Chowk where members of the public and Assistant Sub-Inspector Jitender Panwar tried to overpower him. In the process, the ASI sustained a hand injury from the knife, while Sherwal snatched the ASI’s official pistol and fired a round. However, the others managed to overpower him.

The DCP stated that Sherwal was admitted to GTB Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. He is in the ICU and is unfit to give a statement. A case has been lodged regarding the incident.

Accused booked under several charges

"A case has been registered u/s 307/394/397/186/353 IPC and 27 Arms Act at PS MS Park. Krishan Sherwal had separated from his wife and was in some kind of depression. Further investigation is being done," said Delhi Police.

