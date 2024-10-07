Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Accorded Ceremonial Reception At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu At Rashtrapati Bhavan | X Of President Of India

New Delhi: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Maldivian President and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed as they arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today.

President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, the President of the Republic of Maldives at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/dZaGg3HslQ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 7, 2024

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu introduce each other to their respective country's ministers and delegation at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in Delhi.



(Video: DD News) pic.twitter.com/mUwGzLKldN — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2024

Read Also Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Begins His First Bilateral Visit To India; Watch Video

President Muizzu Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi

President Muizzu, along with First Lady Sajida Mohamed paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi as well. After paying tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Muizzu also signed the visitors' book at Rajghat.

President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.#Maldives | #India pic.twitter.com/J8TitzxdkJ — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 7, 2024

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister @narendramodi receive #Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu @MMuizzu as he arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ULF1pRTGwI — DD India (@DDIndialive) October 7, 2024

Read Also Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Thanks India For Debt Relief, Affirms Hope Of Signing FTA

About Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's 5-Day Visit To India

Muizzu, who is on an inaugural five-day bilateral visit to India, is slated to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House in the national capital later today.

President Muizzu along with the First Lady of Maldives arrived in India on Sunday, for his first bilateral visit to the country. He was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh. Muizzu's visit to India is on an official invitation by President Droupadi Murmu.

Muizzu also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday here in the national capital.

"Jaishankar expressed his pleasure in welcoming the President to India, for the state visit. President Dr Muizzu conveyed his gratitude to the Indian government for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation upon arrival," according to the press release from the President's Office of Maldives.

About The Meeting That Took Place Between EAM Dr S Jaishankar & President Muizzu

At the meeting, Jaishankar and Muizzu spoke extensively on fostering and maintaining good ties between the two countries, Maldives Foreign Ministry said in a release.

The two sides reviewed the progress of current initiatives supported by the Government of India and discussed exploring additional avenues that both countries see as mutual benefits in line with the current development priorities of the Maldives.

The Maldivian President, along with First Lady Sajidha Mohamed, interacted with the Maldivian community residing in New Delhi as well.

During the interaction, they inquired about the community's well-being, listened to their concerns and challenges, and reaffirmed the administration's dedication to addressing the issues.

This is Muizzu's second visit to India this year after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this June.