Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Begins His First Bilateral Visit To India

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu with First Lady Sajidha Mohamed on Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. | X

New Delhi: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrived in India on Sunday (October 6) for his first bilateral visit to the country. Maldivian First Lady Sajidha Mohamed is with the president as well. During his India visit, the Maldivian president is slated to hold meeting with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other top officials on the Indian side.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh welcomed President Muizzu. The Maldivian president will be in India till October 10. He has arrived in the country following official invite from President Murmu.

Muizzu had hinted about his visit to India during his interaction with Indian media in recently concluded United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). At the time, he praised the 'very strong' bilateral relationship between India and Maldives.

Although this is Muizzu's first bilateral visit to India, this is the second time he has travelled to India. He attended PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June this month.

India-Maldives Strain

Almost every Maldivian president has travelled to India after getting elected. Muizzu however, marked his first foreign trip with a visit to Turkey and then China. Muizzu is perceived to have a pro-China stance.

India and Maldives have traditionally had very close ties and India has always rushed to aid the archipelago in times of crisis. But since Muizzu came to power, he has taken decisions that have been seen to be unconventional. Muizzu strongly demanded removal of Indian troops from inside Maldives. His presidential campaign in the run-up to elections in Maldives was based on 'India Out' poll plank.

The issue of Indian military personnel had created diplomatic row between the two nations.

However, Muizzu has been conciliatory lately, thanking India for financial assistance and calling it one of Maldives' 'closest' allies.