EAM S Jaishankar To Visit Pakistan To Attend SCO Meeting On October 15-16, Announces MEA

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar will travel to Pakistan to attend the SCO meeting this month, announced the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday (October 4). The SCO meeting will be held in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on October 15-16.

As per reports, the Federal government in Pakistan has decided to deploy rangers in Islamabad ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, as part of security measures in place for the summit.

The paramilitary rangers will continue to be deployed in the capital city till the conclusion of the summit, reported Pakistani media.

What Is SCO Summit?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Currently, the SCO countries include nine member states: India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.