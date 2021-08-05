Delhi: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha's opposition floor leaders including Rahul Gandhi to meet tomorrow at Mallikarjun Kharge's office

Amid the ongoing Monsoon session in Parliament, Opposition Floor Leaders from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be meeting tomorrow in Parliament at 10 am at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's office. Congress' former president Rahul Gandhi will be also a part of the meeting.
This is the second meet of the opposition leaders since last week as leaders of various opposition parties on July 28 met and decided to submit similar adjournment notices on the Pegasus matter. Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting at the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
The meeting chaired by Kharge was attended by opposition leaders from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and discussed the joint opposition strategy to corner the government on the issue. Rahul Gandhi had attended a similar meeting of Opposition leaders of Lok Sabha on Tuesday evening.
Asserting that the opposition parties do not want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' protest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that they want discussion over these matters in the House.
His remark came after the Leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting at Parliament to chalk out the future course of action on several issues in both the Houses. "We do not want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' issues. We want discussion in the House," Gandhi said after the meeting.
Meanwhile, today , amid the uproar by Opposition parties, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. Today, the House was adjourned multiple times.
As the House commenced its proceedings at 11 am today post adjournment on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman addressing the House said, "Hon'ble members, yesterday a very unfortunate incident took place after the adjournment of the House for the day. One of the Members of Rajya Sabha who was earlier suspended from attending the meeting of the House for the day under Rule 255 of the Rajya Sabha rules, tried to enter the House and on being stopped by the security guard of the House, the member broke the glass of one of the doors of the inner lobby of the Rajya Sabha chamber." "A lady security officer from the Parliament Security Service was hit by the glass piece and got injured. She has lodged a complaint under the consideration of the Hon'ble Chairman. This behaviour of the member is highly deplorable and condemnable," he added.
However, even as the Opposition continued its protests against the government on its demands including a probe into alleged surveillance through Pegasus spyware, the Upper House of Parliament passed three bills on Wednesday.
