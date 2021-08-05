Delhi: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha's opposition floor leaders including Rahul Gandhi to meet tomorrow at Mallikarjun Kharge's office

Amid the ongoing Monsoon session in Parliament, Opposition Floor Leaders from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be meeting tomorrow in Parliament at 10 am at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's office. Congress' former president Rahul Gandhi will be also a part of the meeting.

This is the second meet of the opposition leaders since last week as leaders of various opposition parties on July 28 met and decided to submit similar adjournment notices on the Pegasus matter. Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting at the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The meeting chaired by Kharge was attended by opposition leaders from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and discussed the joint opposition strategy to corner the government on the issue. Rahul Gandhi had attended a similar meeting of Opposition leaders of Lok Sabha on Tuesday evening.

Asserting that the opposition parties do not want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' protest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that they want discussion over these matters in the House.