Delhi Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results 2024: Axis My India Shows BJP's Manoj Tiwari Leading From North-East; Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar Trailing

PM Modi (L) And Rahul Gandhi (R) |

According to exit polls by Matrize-Republic Bharat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to dominate the 2024 Lok Sabha election results in Delhi, winning between 5 to 7 seats. The Congress is expected to secure only 0 to 2 seats.

Similarly, News24-Todays Chanakya forecasts 6 seats for the BJP and just 1 for Congress.

The battle for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats kicked off on April 25 with a significant voter turnout. The overall turnout in the capital was 53.73%, with North East Delhi showing the highest participation at 57.97%, and New Delhi the lowest at 50.44%.

Here is what the major exit polls projection for Delhi:

1.Seat projection as per India Today- Axis My India

BJP: 6

INC: 1

AAP: 0

Others: 0

2. News24-Today’s Chanakya

BJP: 6

INC: 1

AAP: 0

Others: 0

3. ABP-C-Voter

BJP:

INC:

AAP:

Others:

4. Republic-Matrize

BJP: 5-7

INC: 0-2

AAP: 0

Others: 0

5. TIMES NOW: CNX

BJP:

INC:

AAP:

Others:

DISCLAIMER: These are mere predictions that the polling agencies calculate on the basis of ground work and public sentiment. Final results will be declared on June 4.

The results for the Lok Sabha Elections will be announced on June 4, 2024.