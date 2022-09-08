Delhi liquor scam: BJP approaches CBI demanding probe into explosive 'sting op'

Delhi liquor scam: BJP approaches CBI demanding probe after explosive 'sting op' | BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now decided to approach the CBI regarding the sting operation video related to the liquor scam which took place in the national capital. Delhi BJP MLAs have written a letter to the CBI, taking cognizance of this sting video, demanding an investigation into the matter.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that in this alleged video the money in cash is being discussed in relation to the liquor scam, the percentage of the commission has also been talked about, but despite enough evidence the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not ready to accept this truth.

Indirectly taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Trivedi added that the tainted character of a politician who claims to be absolutely honest ('kattar imaandar') has also become clear before the people.

Therefore, all Delhi BJP MLAs have decided to take cognizance of this sting operation video by writing a letter to the CBI and demand appropriate legal and investigative action into the matter.

Recently, a sting video of Kulwinder Marwah, father of Sunny Marwah, an accused in the liquor scam, came to light in which he made several revelations about the liquor scam.

Talking to the media jointly with Delhi BJP MLAs at the party headquarters in New Delhi, the BJP national spokesperson said that the party with 90 per cent of the members in the Assembly presses for a confidence motion without consulting the opposition parties. This proves that the Kejriwal government has lost the trust of the people.

He added that even after the unwanted propaganda spread in the name of the trust vote in the Delhi Assembly, the crisis of trust is deepening in Delhi. He also demanded an apology from Kejriwal, saying there was a difference between his words and actions.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accused the Delhi government of hiding the truth and lying before the people of Delhi and said that the sale of liquor in Delhi has increased, but the income of the government has been reduced by half.